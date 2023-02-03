Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown

The Orlando Police Department is announcing results from a new special enforcement effort on the city's busiest highways.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways.

OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January.

According to officials, nearly 80% of the people pulled over received either a citation or warning for speeding.

“We will continue to team up with (FDOT) until people get the point that speed kills and they need to slow down on these roadways,” said Lt. Jerry Goglas with OPD.

The special enforcement covers the parts of Interstate-4, and state roads 408, 417, and 528 that are within the Orlando city limits.

Among the 60 drivers who were cited for speeding in January, 33 were driving more than 90 mph and nine were driving faster than 100 mph, according to police.

“We encounter people going 80, 90, over 100 miles an hour every day on limited access highways through the city of Orlando,” Goglas said.

According to police, there were more than 40 warnings given for other issues, such as seatbelt violations and use of a cell phone while driving.

About 119 speeding-related educational pamphlets were also distributed last month, officers said.

The grant for the FDOT partnership will allow Orlando Police to continue the special enforcement through September.

