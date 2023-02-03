57º

Student arrested after being caught with gun at Wekiva High School, officials say

‘Unauthorized’ student taken into custody, district says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A student was arrested Friday after being found with a gun on the campus of an Orange County high school, according to deputies.

Wekiva High School was placed on a secure hold Friday morning as Orange County deputies investigated rumors of — and later found — a student who had a gun on them, officials said.

A school resource officer was notified that the student might have a gun at 8 a.m., a sheriff’s office statement describes. According to a school district spokesperson, administrative staff worked with law enforcement to quickly identify the individual, describing them in a statement as “an unauthorized student on a bus that was rumored to have a weapon.”

Deputies located the student and the gun, taking the individual into custody shortly before the hold was lifted and instruction continued, according to the statements.

No other details were shared.

