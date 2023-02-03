Student arrested after being caught with gun at Wekiva High School, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A student was arrested Friday after being found with a gun on the campus of an Orange County high school, according to deputies.

Wekiva High School was placed on a secure hold Friday morning as Orange County deputies investigated rumors of — and later found — a student who had a gun on them, officials said.

A school resource officer was notified that the student might have a gun at 8 a.m., a sheriff’s office statement describes. According to a school district spokesperson, administrative staff worked with law enforcement to quickly identify the individual, describing them in a statement as “an unauthorized student on a bus that was rumored to have a weapon.”

Deputies located the student and the gun, taking the individual into custody shortly before the hold was lifted and instruction continued, according to the statements.

At no time was the weapon displayed in a threatening manner while on campus and the individual has been taken into custody. Michael Ollendorff | Manager of Media Relations at Orange County Public Schools

No other details were shared.

