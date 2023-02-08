Accused Brevard gunman faces competency hearing years after hospital killings

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – David Owens entered a Brevard County courtroom Wednesday, accused of killing two women at Parrish Medical Center seven years ago.

Prosecutors said Owens was high on bath salts at the time and went up to the center’s third floor to kill 88-year-old patient Cynthia Zingsheim and her caregiver, Carrie Rouser.

Since the shooting, the focus of pre-trial hearings has been on Owens’ mental competency.

The 36-year-old looked at his mother in the courtroom as doctors for the state and defense testified under confidentiality.

[TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee | Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

Judge Charles Crawford listened to the state’s doctor argue Owens is competent to stand trial and the defense’s expert suggest why Owens should potentially spend the rest of his life in psychiatric care, as opposed to prison.

“The theory is the rest of his life in one facility or another,” Crawford said.

Trisha Owens testified her son has suffered from mental illness since he was a child. She said Owens was always in special education classes and that he didn’t finish school.

When defense attorney Alan Diamond asked her whether she observed Owens having psychotic mental health problems when he was living with his mother, she answered, “many times.”

During the hearing, a prosecutor said the state is not seeking the death penalty.

Judge Crawford will decide whether Owens could finally go to trial after attorneys submit their closing arguments in writing. They have until March 3. Stick with News 6 and clickorlando.com for an update when the judge makes his ruling.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: