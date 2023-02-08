Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials.

According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.

The two city workers and a vendor employee were removed from the location, decontaminated, assessed and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to a news release.

Officials said the leak came from an approximately 250-gallon tank after a valve broke off, adding about 200 gallons were contained in spillover container.

The Orange County Fire Rescue hazmat team also responded, securing the broken valve and ensuring that the leak was contained, according to the release.

Winter Garden police initially evacuated a few homes surrounding the streets by the pool, officials said. The pool was closed at the time due to some repairs being made.

Fire department officials said the leaked chlorine was contained and was being secured by the vendor in a collection container.

No fire personnel were injured during the leak and response, officials said.

