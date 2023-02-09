Father faces charges in son’s death at Florida street racing event, police say

Johnny Julio Martin, arrested in the death of his son, police say.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a motorcycle last month after being brought by his father to an illegal street racing event, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Johnny Julio Martin, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection to the Jan. 29 crash, police said.

According to investigators, Martin and his son were part of a large crowd that had gathered on 28th Street near 110th Avenue to watch an illegal street race. Martin’s son crossed 28th Street in the path of a motorcycle traveling in excess of 100 mph, killing him and injuring a bystander, police said.

Martin faces charges of child neglect and street racing as a spectator, police said.

Police said this is part of an ongoing investigation with more arrests pending.

