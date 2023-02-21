Polk County Bible studies teacher arrested after forcing himself on student, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. – A teacher’s assistant at a Polk County Christian school was arrested after allegedly assaulting a student last week.

According to a news release, an 18-year-old student at Poinciana Christian Preparatory School told staff members there that 53-year-old Roberto Diaz, a teacher’s assistant and Bible studies teacher, had been messaging her on WhatsApp, requesting nude pictures.

The student told the staff Diaz sent her six messages between Feb. 6 and Feb. 14, and she refused his requests and told him to stop, the release said.

According to the release, the victim also said on Feb. 15, he put his hands on her chin and neck, and attempted to kiss her and touch her breasts.

School officials notified Polk County Sheriff’s deputies about the allegations, and suspended Diaz immediately, the release said.

Detectives said during an interview, Diaz confessed to attempting to kiss and touch the student against her will, as well as requesting nude pictures from the student.

Diaz was arrested on sex offense charges.

“It infuriates me that someone in this kind of position, as an educator, role model, a religious instructor and a person of influence, would attempt to take advantage of a student for his own sexual satisfaction,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Diaz’s employment status with Poinciana Christian has not been disclosed.

