Law enforcement respond to robbery near Apopka Publix, police say

Police said robbery involved a person and not a business

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Apopka, Orange County, Crime
APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department said it responded to a robbery call in the area near the Publix located at 1545 Rock Springs Road on Wednesday evening.

Police said the robbery involved a person and not the business, and no shots have been fired.

The suspect is not in custody at this time, according to police.

Apopka police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

