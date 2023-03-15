Daytona Turkey Run to return for spectacular weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Turkey Run is making its way back to the Daytona International Speedway for a spectacular weekend ahead.

The annual event is returning for its 33rd year for spring at the speedway from Friday, March 24, to Sunday, March 26.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The pet-friendly event will feature classic car shows, car sales and trades, a Hops and Hoods Beer Festival and chances to collect car parts and memorabilia. There will also be vendors displaying arts, crafts and fashion.

The Daytona Turkey Run is held twice a year, one during Thanksgiving weekend and the other during the last weekend in March.

The run is the largest combined car show, swap meet and car corral in the U.S., according to its website.

Ticket prices for the beer festival and day bundles range from $10 to $50. Single-day tickets for the run range from $10 to $15.

For more information regarding this event, visit the Daytona Turkey Run website.

