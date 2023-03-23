YMCA of Central Florida celebrates new Packing District location with block party

YMCA Careers on Live in the D

ORLANDO, Fla. – The YMCA of Central Florida will host a community block party to celebrate the grand opening of the new Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA.

This event will be held at the new location — located at 2178 Packing District Way in Orlando — on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to this family-friendly event as there will be games, giveaways and more.

Guests can also tour the new facility to see what it has to offer.

The block party event follows a ribbon cutting ceremony that took place Wednesday, where YMCA leaders gathered to introduce the recently finished facility.

To learn more about the new center or for additional questions, visit its website.

