Missing girl last seen getting on school bus in Ocala, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. – Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Marion County who was last seen going to school.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for 14-year-old Kaylin Barnhart, who was last seen Monday morning getting on a school bus. Sheriff’s officials said the teen did not return home later in the day.

Barnhart was last seen at 6401 NW 64th Ave. in Ocala, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Barnhart’s family is concerned about her well-being, adding that she does not have her medication.

Kaylin Barnhart was described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and slim. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Barnhart was last seen wearing a black and red Jordan hoodie, light gray sweatpants, white Converse shoes, glasses, gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace that says “trust.” She has a septum piercing and a nose piercing and was also carrying a light blue Jansport backpack.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call 911.

