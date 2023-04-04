Florida grandma arrested in girl’s hot car death months after baby brother died in her care: report

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested in November after her 7-month-old granddaughter died in a hot car, less than a year after the baby’s brother also died while in the woman’s care, according to a published report.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said Tracey Nix, 65, left her granddaughter Uriel in the car after driving home from lunch with friends, according to WFTS-TV Tampa Bay. Nix went inside her home and practiced the piano before remembering the girl was in the car, according to an affidavit.

The woman’s daughter, Kaila Nix, said she left Uriel in the care of her mother, despite her son dying nearly a year earlier while he was being cared for by her 65-year-old mother.

According to WFTS, Kaila Nix’s son Ezra drowned in a pond near Tracey Nix’s home in December 2021 when he got out of the house while she was asleep.

Tracey Nix faces aggravated manslaughter charges in the death of Uriel.

