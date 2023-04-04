Florida HOA president gets 2 years in prison for planting hidden cameras in condo

The Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community has been arrested on allegations that he installed a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a condominium, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The former Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community who planted hidden cameras in a condo was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Robert Orr surrendered to authorities in September 2022, posting bail before getting arrested again when additional victims came forward. He pleaded guilty in February to video voyeurism charges and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the sheriff’s office in August after a weekend stay at a condo when she found a camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom.

Investigators said they found video on the camera showing two people “in various stages of undress,” including the woman who filed the report. Deputies said there was also video of Orr testing the camera inside his own apartment before it was placed in the flower pot.

The Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community accused of hiding a camera in the master bedroom of a condo faces additional charges of video voyeurism after a third victim was identified, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the condo told investigators she had given Orr access to the apartment to check on its condition because she lives out of state, according to deputies.

When deputies identified a third victim, officials said the victim was recorded in a different condo than the first two victims. At the time, According to deputies, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said there were at least 12 other people in videos found on the camera, and sheriff’s investigators are working to identify them.

In addition to two years of prison, Orr was also sentenced to three years of probation.

