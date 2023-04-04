Student critically hurt when his gun discharges while walking to class at Daytona State College

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 39-year-old student was critically injured in an accidental shooting while walking to class on the campus of Daytona State College, police said.

The shooting happened at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the student, who has a concealed firearm permit, was running late for his English class when video shows him walking in a parking lot and his 9mm handgun, which was in his waistband, going off.

The man, who was shot in the upper leg, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Young said.

“We’ve spoken with his instructor and that instructor couldn’t advise that he had any current issues with that student or whether the student had any issues with any of his peers in that class,” Young said.

Young said ammunition and targets were found in the man’s car, so he may have recently gone or was later headed to a gun range, but his intentions are not known.

“Hopefully he pulls through because we are very anxious to speak to him because right now we don’t have a clear motive for what his intent was,” Young said. “He could have just forgotten that his gun was in his waistband.”

Young said any shooting on a school campus causes a scare.

“When you look at what just happened up in Nashville and what’s happened, you know, countless times around this country, (it’s scary),” Young said. “I don’t want to see anybody get injured unnecessarily, but I’m glad that it ended in the parking lot and not in a classroom.”

The man faces charges of possession of a firearm on campus, which is a felony.

“From what I’ve been told, he does have a concealed firearm permit, but that doesn’t matter because even with the permit, he’s not allowed to carry that firearm onto school property,” Young said.