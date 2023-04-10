75º

LIVE

Local News

Melbourne Blueberry Fest rolls into town

Event is April 15, 16 at Wickham Park

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Events, Central Florida Happenings, Blueberry Festival, Florida Foodie
(Pixabay)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Looking for a sweet time this weekend? The 2nd annual Blueberry Fest kicks off in Melbourne with plenty of tasty treats for everyone.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Brevard County’s Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive.

Admission is $6, but children 2 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Children’s Hunger Project, which helps feed vulnerable children on the weekends in Brevard County.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to their website, there will be fresh blueberries, pony rides, arts and crafts, a pie eating contest, an axe throwing tournament, live entertainment and more.

If fruit’s not your thing, there will also be a classic car show and a berry cute baby contest – bringing together the young and the old.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email