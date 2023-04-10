Melbourne Blueberry Fest rolls into town

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Looking for a sweet time this weekend? The 2nd annual Blueberry Fest kicks off in Melbourne with plenty of tasty treats for everyone.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Brevard County’s Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive.

Admission is $6, but children 2 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Children’s Hunger Project, which helps feed vulnerable children on the weekends in Brevard County.

According to their website, there will be fresh blueberries, pony rides, arts and crafts, a pie eating contest, an axe throwing tournament, live entertainment and more.

If fruit’s not your thing, there will also be a classic car show and a berry cute baby contest – bringing together the young and the old.

