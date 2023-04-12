Pine Hills Elementary School holds vigil for 3 students killed this year

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Three Pine Hills Elementary School students who were killed this year will be honored Wednesday during a prayer vigil at the campus.

The school is holding the vigil to remember the lives of 9-year-old T’yonna Major, who was shot and killed in February, a 7-year-old boy, who was hit while riding his bicycle earlier this month, and 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, who was shot and killed during a domestic incident on Easter.

Major was at home with her mother when 19-year-old Keith Moses entered the home and shot her twice, according to Orange County deputies. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Principal Latonya Smothers sent a voice message out to families notifying them of T’yonna’s death, adding “she was a kind and beautiful young girl with an infectious smile (who) will be missed dearly.”

“Today I was notified of the tragic death of one of our students, T’yonna Major, who was one of the victims of yesterday’s senseless violence in our neighborhood,” Smothers said in the voice message sent out in February. “I know I speak for our entire Pine Hills community when I express the grief we feel at the loss of one of our own.”

The 7-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was riding his bicycle on a trail in the area of North Pine Hills Road and Dolores Drive when he went into the path of a truck and was hit. He was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

Bouie was shot and killed by his father, 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley, who also shot and killed his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, according to Orlando police.

Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, released a statement Monday on the shooting:

I am heartbroken and angered by the senseless violence that continues to impact innocent young lives in our community. My prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the families of Damionna Reed of OCPS ACE and Cameron Bouie from Pine Hills Elementary. This is the third child who has died from Pine Hills Elementary in the last three months, the second from senseless gun violence. We can not accept that these tragedies have become all too common in our community. This will not stop until we all work together to end these appalling tragedies from occurring in our community.

The prayer vigil starts at 4:30 p.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

