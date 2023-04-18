Driver confesses to Orlando hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old driver confessed to hitting a 5-year-old girl in February after officers spotted him in a vehicle they believed was involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said the girl was riding her bicycle near Woods Avenue and Colyer Street on Feb. 19 when she was hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The car believed to be involved in the hit-and-run was seen on Friday and police tried to stop the driver, 22-year-old Nahshon Joseph, who drove off, according to the department. Joseph was found a couple hours later and he confessed to the hit-and-run, according to police.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, police said there was a shooting nearby, which Joseph said he was involved in when he fired a gun to scare the girl’s mother.

Joseph faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting an officer without violence.

The department said additional charges stemming from the hit-and-run are forthcoming.

