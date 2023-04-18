79º

1 dead in fight in Orlando, police say

Death investigation underway on West Colonial Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fight in Orlando between two people left one of them dead, police said.

The altercation happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found two people in a “physical altercation.”

“One of them died from their injuries,” police said in a brief statement.

Police said the two people fighting were believed to be homeless.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

