1 dead in fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fight in Orlando between two people left one of them dead, police said.
The altercation happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Colonial Drive near John Young Parkway.
Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found two people in a “physical altercation.”
“One of them died from their injuries,” police said in a brief statement.
Police said the two people fighting were believed to be homeless.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
