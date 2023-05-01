Brevard deputies save 81-year-old woman choking at Outback Steakhouse

(From left to right): Deputies Mark Rozecki and Jospeh Batch responded to the Merritt Island restaurant to save the choking woman.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Brevard County deputies sprang to action and saved a woman who was choking at an Outback Steakhouse in Merritt Island Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies Jospeh Batch and Mark Rozecki responded to the restaurant where an 81-year-old woman was reportedly choking. Upon arrival, deputies said they found the woman turning purple, not breathing and with no pulse.

Batch immediately attempted the Heimlich maneuver to try and dislodge what was obstructing her airway, but was unsuccessful, so Rozecki stepped in and quickly began CPR, according to the sheriff’s office.

After repeated rounds, Batch was able to see the piece of steak blocking her airway and remove it using the finger sweep method as Rozecki continued CPR, deputies said.

The victim started to breathe again and was taken to the Cape Canaveral Hospital, where she made a full recovery.

“I could not be more proud of these amazing Deputies and their actions and I ask that you please join me in thanking both Deputy Batch and Deputy Rozecki for their quick thinking and team work, that undoubtedly saved this woman’s life!!” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post. “I tell people all the time that I am surrounded by an amazing team of men and women who knock it out of the park every day to keep our citizens safe and this case is just another perfect example of how true that statement is!!”

