Flagler deputies search for missing 58-year-old woman

Jean Pillittieri, 58, was last seen near Whiteview Parkway and US-1 in Palm Coast, but deputies said they believe she's traveled to Bunnell.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 58-year-old woman last seen Saturday in Palm Coast.

Jean Pillittieri, 58, was last seen near Whiteview Parkway and US-1 in Palm Coast, but deputies said they believe she’s traveled to Bunnell, where she lives.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and black skin-tight pants.

Pillittieri is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds.

If you see Pillittieri or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

Jean Pillittieri, 58, was last seen near Pine Haven Dr in Palm Coast, FL. She resides in Bunnell, FL.



— Flagler County Sheriff's Office (@FlaglerSheriff) May 20, 2023

