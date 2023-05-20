81º

Flagler deputies search for missing 58-year-old woman

Jean Pillittieri, 58, last seen in Palm Coast, believed to be traveling to Bunnell

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Jean Pillittieri, 58, was last seen near Whiteview Parkway and US-1 in Palm Coast, but deputies said they believe she’s traveled to Bunnell. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 58-year-old woman last seen Saturday in Palm Coast.

Jean Pillittieri, 58, was last seen near Whiteview Parkway and US-1 in Palm Coast, but deputies said they believe she’s traveled to Bunnell, where she lives.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and black skin-tight pants.

Pillittieri is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds.

If you see Pillittieri or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

