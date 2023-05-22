NYC sinking under skyscrapers’ weight, study says

(Ted Shaffrey, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

How much does New York City weigh?

Believe it or not, there’s actually an answer for that: roughly 1.7 trillion pounds – that’s the estimated combined weight of the skyscrapers.

According to a new geological study published in the journal “Earth’s future” the buildings are so heavy they are pushing the city down.

That’s right, the Big Apple is sinking at a rate of between 1 and 2 millimeters per year.

That may not sound like a lot, but remember. sea levels are rising at the same time.

It comes as the Army Corps of Engineers works on ways to keep New York from getting submerged during future mega-storms like Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

