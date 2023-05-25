73º

Hurricane Party festival brings over 30 bands, food trucks to downtown Sanford

Event hosted by West End Trading Co.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SANFORD, Fla. – Rain or shine, this downtown Sanford music festival is keeping the party going.

The annual Hurricane Party Music Festival first took place in 2006 and has been growing since then, according to event organizers.

The festival will have over 30 bands on six stages and feature various vendors and food trucks for all the fun on Saturday.

“The Hurricane Party is our way of paying homage to Mother Nature for a tranquil hurricane season,” the event’s website reads.

Some of the bands performing include the Expendables, the Suicide Machines, Ballyhoo!, and the Supervillains.

The festival begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., followed by an after party until 2 a.m.

Click here to purchase your tickets online. Tickets includes free drinks, a T-shirt and more.

