Orlando pop-up market with over 200 vendors celebrates anniversary with birthday bash

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando pop-up market is celebrating seven years this Sunday with a big birthday bash.

The Milk Mart features over 200 vendors on the Robinson block in the Milk District, across The Nook on Robinson, Etoile Boutique, Sportstown, Milkhouse, Sideward, and Whiskey Lou’s.

Organizers held the first market in August 2016.

“Milk Mart started out as a 20 vendor event behind The Nook on Robinson, and has since decupled in size and grown to cover almost the entire Robinson/Bumby intersection! We pride ourselves in hosting some of the most talented artists in the state at our events, and have even seen artists travel from Georgia and Texas to vend at our festival,” event organizers said.

Some of the items you can find from the vendors include:

Embroidery

Candles

Clothing

Earrings

Mugs

Stickers

Pins

Sunday’s event will feature live screen printing of Milk District and Milk Mart merchandise that will benefit the Milk District and businesses Pucker Up, The Gnarly Cuban, Framework Coffee, Liberation Cathouse and Botany Cats.

Click here to view all the vendors heading out to the Milk District this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

