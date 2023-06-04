Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost performs on stage with Paramore, slams DeSantis

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., questions the witness during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, hearing on resettlement of unaccompanied minors, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents Florida’s 10th Congressional District, had some choice words for Gov. Ron DeSantis while appearing on stage at Paramore’s concert Friday night.

Frost posted on Twitter the video of himself singing along to the band’s hit song “Misery Business” during the concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. with the message “Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

Another video posted to Twitter that Frost retweeted with the words “lol they’re so mad” shows Paramore singer Hayley Williams holding a microphone for Frost as he says, “Expletive Ron DeSantis. Expletive Fascism.”

lol they’re so mad 😂😂 https://t.co/GxPRzWa8SU — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

DeSantis officially announced his presidential candidacy on May 24 via a glitch-plagued Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk.

DeSantis joined a growing list of Republican hopefuls in the 2024 race, most notably former President Donald Trump. Trump has been quick to attack DeSantis, mocking his Twitter announcement with memes on social media and giving him the nickname, “Rob DeSanctimonious.”

