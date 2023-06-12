Funeral set for mother of 4 shot, killed in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Family members and friends of a mother of four who was shot and killed by her neighbor in Ocala will say their final goodbyes Monday during a funeral service.

Akije Owens, 35, was killed June 2 after going to the apartment of Susan Lorincz’s, who had yelled at Owens’ children as they played in a nearby lot. Lorincz was arrested days after the shooting on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

Owens’ funeral comes days after a vigil in Ocala, where family and friends released purple balloons in her honor.

“If anyone knew Ajike, she would do anything. About Ajike, she will do whatever it takes to take care of her children,” a friend from Owens’ church said.

Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, described her daughter as “full of life” and as having so much love for her children, who range in ages 3 to 12.

“She loved them with all her being. To know her is to know that her kids were everything,” she said.

A judge granted bond for Lorincz on Friday and set it to $154,000.

The sheriff’s office said when interviewed after her arrest, Lorincz claimed that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her shooting. Lorincz also claimed that Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her. Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law, a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Owens’ family attorney Anthony Thomas said the family is seeking Lorincz’s manslaughter charge be upgraded to a murder charge.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Church, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

