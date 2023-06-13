Kennedy Space Center to celebrate 40 years of women in space

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is set to celebrate some of the major accomplishments women have made in the space industry.

Happening on June 15-16, the complex will host two out-of-this-world panel discussions and exclusive afternoon tea events.

“Women have played an integral role in furthering the mission of space exploration and discovery,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “40 years after Sally Ride became the first American woman to launch into space, NASA is preparing to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon as part of the Artemis missions. Sally Ride inspired countless women and girls to pursue their dreams in the space program. Our Women in Space events will celebrate the on-going impact of women on the space program.”

During the panels, at the complex’s IMAX Theater, astronauts and panelists will share their personal accounts of their journey to the space program and how they helped to advance the industry. Following the panel discussion, attendees will be brought inside for a unique photo opportunity with panelists. The panel discussions are included with admission.

See each of the panelists below.

June 15:

Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher

Veteran astronaut Kathy Thornton

Caley Burke, flight design analyst, NASA’s Launch Services Program

Colonel Erin R. Gulden, senior material leader, launch execution national security space launch for U.S. Space Force

June 16:

Veteran astronaut Anna Fisher

Veteran astronaut Kay Hire

Noelle Zietsman, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Exploration Systems

Nancy Cuty, partnership development manager, NASA KSC Center Planning

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on each of the days, the complex will host a separately ticketed Women in Space Afternoon Tea event. During the tea, guests will enjoy tea, champagne and hors d’oeuvres as the space pioneers share their experiences with the audience in a small-group setting. Tickets start at $83 per person and can be purchased here.

The Women in Space Panel and Women in Space Afternoon Tea are just two of several events planned throughout the summer to celebrate the important role women have played in the space program. In July, the complex will welcome in chalk artists every Monday to showcase their work in select areas.

Click here to learn more about Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

