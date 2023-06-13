Orlando area churches partner to get tablets to residents, improve connectivity

Several Orlando area churches are partnering with an internet and wireless service provider to hand out electronic tablets to residents in the community.

They want families across Central Florida to have the capabilities to connect with things at work, school, and even health care.

Experience Christian Center Pastor Derrick McRae is helping to lead the effort in our area — an effort that he says will also help keep kids on track.

“Not only is it about equipping the kids with something to do for the summer, but it’s about equipping them for August. August is right around the corner,” said McRae.

That’s when school starts up again in Florida.

There will be a tablet giveaway on June 24 at 9:03 a.m. at his soon-to-open new church location at 2425 Hiawassee Rd. in Orange County.

It’s a push to break the digital divide and provide more Wi-Fi access for families across our area.

McRae said he wants residents in Pine Hills and all across Central Florida to apply online here: moolahwireless.com .

They’ll be handing out about 30,000 tablets that McRae said will already have Wi-Fi and can also be used as a personal hotspot.

“Our kids literally will be able to have equal access as anyone else. We understand that some don’t have. We want to make sure that we take away that some who don’t have,” said McRae.

So here’s who qualifies:

“Pell grant students, those who are on the SNAP program, Section 8, those who are on Medicaid, those who are veterans, those who are students attend Title I schools,” said McRae.

It’s thanks to a federal program and a collaboration with Moolah Wireless aimed at providing Wi-Fi in many underserved communities.

It’s all in partnership with several churches across Central Florida, including Action Church.

“We’re just happy to play our part,” said Pastor Eddie Rivera.

Rivera is also helping to spread the word to their congregations in Seminole County.

“I’ve heard of stories of children having to go to McDonald’s or Burger King to get onto Wi-Fi,” said Rivera. “Really bridging the gap, the communication gap.”

Tiffinice Bankston lives in Orange County and has four grandkids. She said she plans to be at the June 24 giveaway.

“That will be a great idea. I will be glad to be in that line, to make sure they get their tablets, said Bankston. “Because for me, I can’t afford four tablets for four kids right now.”

McRae said people can also show up on-site to register for a tablet on June 24, but you must bring documentation to prove you qualify.

There will also be medical teams on hand, food distribution, and a chance to sign up for free Wi-Fi for your home.

If you’re in Seminole County and attend Action Church, you can elect to have your tablet delivered at the giveaway at the Experience Christian Center on June 24 or sent directly to your home.

