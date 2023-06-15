2 Florida nude beaches named among best in the world. Here’s a list where you can drop your top

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Congrats, Florida! Of all the beaches to hang out in your birthday suit, two of yours made a very special list for 2023: Best nude beach in the world, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Did we say this was a global list? And is there a screen T-shirt we can buy for bragging rights? (Really!)

The swimwear brand Pour Moi (“for me” in French) released its best nude beaches in the world list for 2023 in May. Miami’s Haulover Beach, where they like to say “Dare to go bare,” finished on top ahead of nude beaches in Brazil, Spain and Greece.

Someone from Pour Moi needs to get a Key to the City from the Miami mayor.

And this news gets better, because a second Florida nude beach was recognized. Coming in at No. 20 is Playalinda Beach in Brevard County aka the Space Coast. Though Playalinda gets attention for being naked-friendly, this beach is among the top spots to watch a rocket launch from nearby Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Brevard.

Only one other nude beach in the US made the list: San Francisco’s Baker Beach.

Where is Haulover Beach, a nude beach in Miami?

Here are five things to know about Haulover Beach.

This 1.5 mile beach is located north of Miami Beach, between the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.

Haulover Beach Park is noted for blue waters, soft sand and plenty of picnic areas. The park regularly hosts kite-making workshops and sells kites to fly in a big grassy area facing Biscayne Bay.

There’s a tennis center, golf course and dog park, too.Most of Florida’s naturist beaches are tucked away on primitive, relatively remote shores, but not so with Haulover Beach.

Haulover Beach is Florida’s best-known and oldest officially recognized public nude beach. In addition, it’s regularly ranked as one of the Top 10 nude beaches worldwide.

There are beach wheelchairs for rent at Haulover Beach Park. Pedestrian tunnels link to the park and marina on Biscayne Bay.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT HAULOVER BEACH: “So, if you forgot to pack a suit- no problem! Or, if you’re looking to get some sun without any tan lines, well, this is the place for you.” − Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Where is Playalinda Beach, a nude beach in Brevard County?

Here are five things to know about Playalinda Beach, which is on the border of Brevard and Volusia counties. Note, nudity is prohibited in Brevard County, so if you want to bare all at Playalinda, you have to go to the northern part of the beach.

Playalinda is part of the Canaveral National Seashore near Titusville.

Playalinda is Spanish for “pretty beach.”

Playalinda is considered a surfing location by many of the locals.

The beach is considered one of the best places in the region to watch rocket launches at adjacent Kennedy Space Center.

Parking Area 13, the northernmost beach access point, is where you get to the Klondike Beach Trail, the wilderness walk that stretches from Titusville to New Smyrna Beach. It’s also where you are likely to see nudists.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT PLAYALINDA BEACH: “Despite what you may have heard and read, there is no official nude beach at Playalinda. However, what you’ll see is another matter.” − Florida Hikes

Does Florida have nude beaches?

Yes. Visit Florida compiled a list of top nude beaches in the Sunshine State:

*Playalinda is on the Volusia and Brevard county lines. The Visit Florida article states nudity is prohibited in Brevard.

Public nudity in Florida?

Is public indecency a crime in Florida? According to Florida Statues Section 800.03,

(1) A person commits unlawful exposure of sexual organs by:(a) Exposing or exhibiting his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner; or(b) Being naked in public in a vulgar or indecent manner.(2)(a) Except as provided in paragraph (b), a violation of this section is a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.(b) A second or subsequent violation of this section is a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.(3) The exposure of sexual organs by any of the following does not violate this section:(a) A mother breastfeeding her baby; or(b) An individual who is merely naked at any place provided or set apart for that purpose.

What are the top nude beaches in the world?

Swimwear company Pour Moi compiled a list of the best nude beaches in the world. The company said the metrics used to arrive at this ranking relied on Google review data at beaches where nude sunbathing is allowed, including average review score and the overall number of reviews.

News 6′s Florida’s Fourth Estate did an interview about the nude tourism industry which you can find here.

