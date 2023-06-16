Deputies looking for 2 people as they investigate Pine Hills shooting

PINE HIILS, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who are believed to be involved in a shooting in Pine Hills.

The shooting occurred at around 8 a.m. on June 12 at the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.

Security footage caught a person walking along the road and a person driving what appears to be a gray late-model SUV. Deputies believe both were involved in the shooting on Monday.

CAN YOU ID?

Detectives would like to talk to the person & whoever was in the vehicle below, who may have been involved in a shooting on June 12 at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of N Hiawassee & Silver Star. Anyone with info is asked to call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/jXcmb3qjIs — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 16, 2023

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the individuals in the photos shared by OCSO is urged to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

