Deputies looking for 2 people as they investigate Pine Hills shooting

Anyone with information is urged to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

Tags: Crime, Orange County
Pine Hills shooting (OCSO)

PINE HIILS, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who are believed to be involved in a shooting in Pine Hills.

The shooting occurred at around 8 a.m. on June 12 at the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road.

Security footage caught a person walking along the road and a person driving what appears to be a gray late-model SUV. Deputies believe both were involved in the shooting on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the individuals in the photos shared by OCSO is urged to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

