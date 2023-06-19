94º

1 shot multiple times in DeLand

Victim in stable condition at hospital, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

DELAND, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after being shot several times Saturday in DeLand, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the area of South Frankfort and East Voorhis avenues around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, they learned the victim was driven to the hospital after he was shot several times. He is in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made and no information about the suspected shooter was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

