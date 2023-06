DELAND, Fla. – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a fire broke out at a DeLand home.

Fire crews responded to the fire along Hensley Drive just after 2 a.m.

One person was inside the house and was taken to the hospital. A police officer was outside and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The two are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

