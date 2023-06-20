Arrest made in shooting at Orlando event last month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police arrested a man Tuesday, saying he shot two people at an event in Orlando last month.

The shooting happened on May 29 along 2100 W. Washington Street. Police say two adults were shot, and one was holding a young child in his arms. The child was not hurt, but the two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Orlando police fugitive investigative unit arrested Rashawn Francis, 29, on Tuesday.

Francis is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, child abuse, and five counts of criminal mischief.

