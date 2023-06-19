Man arrested after injuring woman in Orlando hit-and-run, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 46-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly struck and injured a woman on a scooter with his vehicle, then left the scene on Monday morning in College Park, according to an arrest affidavit.

Orlando police responded to the area of Edgewater Drive and Yale Street around 4:45 a.m. in reference to an injured person. Officers said the Orlando Fire Department had already transported the victim to a local hospital by the time they arrived.

While at the hospital, the victim told police that she was struck by a semi-truck, according to the affidavit.

Police said during their investigation, camera footage showed a semi-truck traveling on Edgewater Drive and making a left turn onto Yale Street, then striking the victim.

According to the affidavit, the semi-truck stopped after the collision for a short period of time before leaving the scene. A few minutes later, the same semi-truck returned to the scene, but now located on Edgewater Drive. Once first responders arrived on scene, the semi-truck left again, traveling south on Edgewater Drive.

Officers contacted the driver, who was identified as Carlos Roberson, by phone and asked Roberson if he would return to the scene to provide a written sworn statement. Roberson agreed and arrived on scene a short time later, police said.

Police said they asked Roberson what happened involving the victim on the scooter and he told officers, “He was making a delivery to Publix and saw a female in the road bleeding.” He then told officers that he got out of his truck to check on the victim, but then left to make his delivery to the Publix located a short distance away from the scene.

Roberson then told police that after making his delivery, he parked his truck on Edgewater Drive and he stayed with the victim until first responders arrived on scene. Once rescue crews were on scene, Roberson said he left the scene to head to his next delivery, according to the affidavit.

Police said that as they walked Roberson to a marked patrol vehicle they told him that they “saw the surveillance footage and he need to be more truthful when he wrote his statement.” Officers said Roberson became emotional and told them he left the scene because he was scared.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage and physical damage to the front of the semi-truck showed probable cause for an arrest.

Roberson was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. He was taken to the Orange County jail without incident, police said.

