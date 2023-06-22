Brevard County man convicted in 1988 murder receives execution date

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man sentenced to death for the 1988 murder of a woman whom he sexually battered has finally received his execution date, according to state officials.

On Thursday, state documents were filed to confirm the execution date of Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. for James Phillip Barnes.

Court records show in 1988, Barnes broke into a woman’s condo in Melbourne to rape and kill her.

He sexually battered her at knifepoint before tying her up, beating her to death with a hammer and setting fire to the bed her body was laid in to eliminate the evidence, the records state.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Despite his attempts to burn the remains, forensic evidence taken from the scene pointed toward Barnes being the killer in 1997. At that time, Barnes was already serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife, Linda Barnes.

According to state records, Barnes wasn’t charged in the Melbourne murder until 2007 after he admitted to the crimes in a videotaped interview. Barnes was ultimately convicted and sentenced to death for that murder on Dec. 13, 2007.

Despite an appeal in 2008 and a petition in 2010, Barnes’ conviction and death sentence have been affirmed by the Florida Supreme Court.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: