Motorcyclist killed in Brevard County when car turns in front of bike, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Brevard County when a car turned in front of his bike and he struck the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 1 near Friendship Place.

According to an FHP crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 when a Toyota Camry, driven by a 44-year-old Cocoa woman, turned in front of him.

The motorcycle then struck the back of the Toyota, causing the 57-year-old to be thrown from the bike, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

