Flagler deputy crashes into alleged wrong-way drunk driver to stop him

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies responded to a call about a drunk driver hurdling down U.S. 1 in Bunnell, in the wrong direction.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon just near the 7700 block of U.S. 1, just south of Marco Polo Boulevard, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a detective came in contact with a vehicle swerving suspiciously and nearly striking vehicles on the southbound lanes.

For fear of citizens’ safety, the detective swerved and collided with the suspect’s vehicle, according to the report. The impact caused them both to land near a paved U-turn location.

Deputies say the suspect, identified by his license as Timothy Toporek, appeared to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. When Toporek was asked for his driver’s license, he handed his debit card to the deputy. When he was asked who the current president of the United States was, he stated “Obama.”

The report said Toporek was asked if he remembered driving the wrong way on U.S. 1, if he was under the influence of alcohol, and if he would be willing to perform field sobriety tests, all of which to which he responded no.

After Toporek was placed under arrest, deputies found one bottle of SKYY Vodka mostly empty and open. Another bottle of Platinum Vodka was also located in a paper bag near the driver’s seat.

Toporek faces charges of DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding Law Enforcement and reckless driving.

