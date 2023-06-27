World’s largest Buc-ee’s opens. But even bigger one coming soon to Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – If you thought Buc-ee’s stores in Central Florida were big, the chain’s largest location ever just opened in Tennessee.

The Knoxville store measures 74,000 square feet and has 120 gas pumps.

Other new Buc-ee’s stores that are coming soon, including one in Marion County, Florida, could soon beat that, though.

The new Marion County location, scheduled to open in 2025, will be located near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, and will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center.

There are two other Buc-ee’s in Florida, one in Daytona Beach and the other in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee’s, the brainchild of Arch Aplin III, first opened in Texas in 1982, expanding throughout the state before expanding across the South, including in Florida in recent years.

The store offers numerous gas pumps, clean bathrooms, Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn), Texas-style brisket sandwiches, fresh jerky, T-shirts, hats, blankets, mugs and more.

