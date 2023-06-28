90º

Local News

‘Operation C.A.K.E.:’ 9 arrested in Osceola County child predator sting

Investigation saw detectives posing as minors to catch accused cyber predators

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Osceola County, Children
From left to right: (Top Row) Geraldo Caraballo-Rodriguez, Baldney Lasalle-Febus, Charles Brown, Jason Shaffer (Bottom Row) Michael Boyette, Felix Zapata, Alex Hidalgo, Devontae Mathis, Damien Suhr (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of nine men on Wednesday as part of an investigation into suspected child predators.

The undercover investigation — dubbed “Operation C.A.K.E.” (Cops Against Kid Exploitation) — saw detectives working with other law enforcement agencies to catch predators, deputies said.

In a release, investigators said the investigation began on May 25, and it involved detectives posing as minors to locate online predators who wanted to have sex with children in their early teens.

When offenders arrived at a location to meet up with the supposed minor, they were met by law enforcement officers and taken into custody, the release shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Nine men have been arrested as part of the operation. They are:

  • Geraldo Caraballo-Rodriguez, 26
  • Baldney Lasalle-Febus, 32
  • Charles Brown, Jr., 21
  • Jason Shaffer, 42
  • Michael Boyette, 23
  • Felix Zapata, 28
  • Alex Hidalgo, 22
  • Devontae Mathis, 22
  • Damien Suhr, 40

“The sheriff would also like to remind parents to please monitor the social media and online accounts of their kids,” the release reads. “Predators exist and are looking for children to exploit.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email