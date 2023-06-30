Family, friends celebrate life and legacy of the Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to the Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., former Orange County NAACP president and founder of New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando, who died earlier this month.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando and a celebration of life funeral will be held on Saturday at First Baptist Orlando at 11 a.m.

The 78-year-old founded the New Covenant Baptist Church in 1992 with his wife, LaVon Wright Bracy.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“Pastor Rose and the entire NCBC family mourn the transitioning of our Founder, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.. Dr. Bracy served and led well. We will continue praying with and for the Bracy family,” the church wrote in a Facebook post announcing his death.

Bracy Jr. is survived by his children and wife.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: