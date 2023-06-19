Central Florida leaders react to news of Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr.’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., the former Orange County NAACP president and founder of New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando has died, according to the church’s Facebook page.

The post read in part, “It is with great sorrow that the Bracy family announces the earthly transition of Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.”

The 78-year-old founded the New Covenant Baptist Church in 1992 with his wife, Dr. LaVon Wright Bracy and also served as the director of the school of religion at Bethune-Cookman University.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents Florida’s 10th Congressional District, wrote on his Twitter page, “Today, our community lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, Organizer, and community leader. He helped shape Central Florida through his unwavering commitment to justice fueled by his love of people and God. Rest in power.”

Today, our community lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, Organizer, and community leader. He helped shape Central Florida through his unwavering commitment to justice fueled by his love of people and God. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/dUMdYyGGqg — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 18, 2023

Details about funeral services have yet to be announced.

Rev. Dr. Bracy was a great man and loved his community. pic.twitter.com/YIVeAreD89 — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) June 18, 2023

Taking a moment to honor Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy.



Holding space for his wife, @drlavonbracy, and for his children, Senator @randolphbracy and my dear friend and colleague, Representative @lbdforflorida.



Sending comfort and strength to all who know and love him.



May his… pic.twitter.com/OhLJoNjf9l — Representative Rita Harris (@RitaForFlorida) June 18, 2023