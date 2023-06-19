84º

Central Florida leaders react to news of Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr.’s death

Bracy Jr. was the founder of New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., the former Orange County NAACP president and founder of New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando has died, according to the church’s Facebook page.

The post read in part, “It is with great sorrow that the Bracy family announces the earthly transition of Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr.”

The 78-year-old founded the New Covenant Baptist Church in 1992 with his wife, Dr. LaVon Wright Bracy and also served as the director of the school of religion at Bethune-Cookman University.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, who represents Florida’s 10th Congressional District, wrote on his Twitter page, “Today, our community lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. was an educator, pastor, father, husband, Organizer, and community leader. He helped shape Central Florida through his unwavering commitment to justice fueled by his love of people and God. Rest in power.”

Details about funeral services have yet to be announced.

