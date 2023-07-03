Here are some Florida beaches that aren’t packed with tourists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking forward to the rest and recovery of summer without the hassle of crowds and tourists interrupting your experience? Look no further than these Florida beaches, free from annoying tourists.

The Travel website has rounded up some great beaches that you and yours can enjoy this summer.

Key Biscayne

Just a little way south of Miami Beach is Key Biscayne, known for being one of the most scenic and laid-back beach towns. In this area, you can find a tennis court, nature center and beautiful beach. The hallmark of this area hails as a lighthouse that dates back to 1846.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Visit Crandon Park

Swing your clubs at the Crandon Golf Course

Peer over the Florida Keys Scenic Highway

Sail the seas and explore the Keys

Explore Biscayne National Park and The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center for guests looking to explore deeper into the area’s flora and fauna

Apalachicola

Known for being a quiet fishing town, Apalachicola offers guests spectacular seafood, gorgeous parks and distinct shops and boutiques. For those history lovers, they’ll find this town to be diverse and colorful. Site-guided tours of the town are a must.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Shop downtown

Walk through the Chapman Botanical Gardens

Visit the Orman House, a home built in 1838 inspired by federal and Greek revival styles

Tour the Raney House, home to a prominent Apalachicola family, built in 1836

Learn about the history of air conditioning at the John Gorrie Museum (the first patent that led to modern refrigeration and air conditioning came from this town!)

Hike in the Apalachicola National Forest

Take a boat tour

Seaside

This beach’s claim to fame comes as it being the location for the cult classic film “The Truman Show” starring Jim Carrey. This family-friendly town has a relaxed vibe with varying architectural styles. White, sandy beaches are a staple in this town.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Visit the Seaside Ampitheater, complete with a backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico

Enjoy a boat tour

Shop unique boutiques

Catch a drive-in movie

Go horseback riding along the beachfront

Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach takes the cake when it comes to your stop for surfing, beachcombers, campers and bicyclists. A sense of Old Florida comes to life in this town. This town is just shy of Jacksonville, so you can still get that big city feel, if you’re feeling too rural.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Sail the St. John’s River Ferry

Visit (and taste) at the Atlantic Beach Brewing Company

Explore the Cummer Museum of Art

Travel over and visit the nearby Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Visit the Timucuan Ecological Preserve, home to nearly 50,000 acres of land, previously occupied by the Native American Timucuan people

Learn loads at the Museum of Science and History

Anna Maria Island

This town borders the Gulf of Mexico and can be located just a tad bit south of Tampa Bay. Crystal clear waters, scenic beaches and ocean activities await you at Anna Maria Island. You can also enjoy excellent dining, specifically seafood choices.

Fun fact: Strict regulations control the type of buildings and business allowed on Anna Maria Island. So, you’ll find a ton of old-timey stuff here.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Take a dolphin tour (this town is known for its large population of bottlenose dolphins)

Score a trip on the Free Island Trolley or Monkey Bus

Travel over and visit the nearby Salvador Dali Museum in Saint Petersburg

Visit the Anna Maria Island Historical Museum.

Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is just a short drive from Fort Myers. For shell enthusiasts, this beach town is a must. The “Sanibel Stoop” is the best spot to scour seashells. Fine dining and relaxation await you at this part of southwest Florida.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Visit the Edison and Ford Estates (estate where Thomas Edison first visited Southwest Florida and purchased this property to build a vacation home)

Sail to nearby islands

Visit the Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum (may be closed due to post-hurricane rebuilding projects)

Explore the Sanibel Historic Museum and Village

Islamorada

Islamorada consists of six islands just a ways south of Miami in the Keys. This speck is known as the “Sportsfishing Capital of the World” and has the largest fishing fleet per square mile globally. Here you can find a slew of water activities and historic sites for all to enjoy.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Learn lots at the History of Diving Museum

Get a taste of the Keys at the Florida Keys Brewing Company (featuring 8-10 different local beers on tap)

Visit the Rain Barrel Village

Explore the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center

Gasparilla Island

For anyone looking for an extraordinary number of turtles, dolphins and manatees, look no further than this beach town. For history buffs, this town has hints of old flair. This spot is also great for fishing and houses a super quaint residential area.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Pay a visit to the Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary

Stroll through the Gasparilla Inn (built in 1913 and famous for its old-time charm)

Explore the nearby Cayo Costa State Park (currently closed due to Hurricane Ian damage)

Visit Gasparilla Island State Park

Bike around the city

Fernandina Beach

Nearby the border of Georgia, this beach has loads of activities visitors can enjoy. From surfing, paddle boarding and sunbathing, lots of fun is in store under the sun, surrounded by white-sand beaches.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Explore Amelia Island on a kayak excursion

Visit the Amelia Island Museum of History

Get acclimated with your surroundings on Main Street Fernandina Beach

Learn some history at Fort Clinch State Park

Explore history at the Maritime Museum and Welcome Center

Captiva Island

This island, nearby Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, is known for its “almost magical” feel. Some weird niche quirks can be found in this town, from starfish to frogs to a Christmas-themed restaurant. You can sure find magnificent weather and beaches in this lax part of the state.

Some notable things to do in this town:

Take a cruise trip to Cabbage Key (famous for being the inspiration behind Jimmy Buffet’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise”)

Book a dolphin cruise

Party at the Mucky Duck

Shop at the local farmers market

Go parasailing

Watch the sunset

