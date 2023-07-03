How to keep pets safe, calm during July 4 fireworks

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – July 4 celebrations are a family affair, and it’s tempting to include all family members, even four-legged ones. But officials with Seminole County Animal Services say pets need extra care during the Fourth of July.

The shelter said it sees an uptick in stray cats and dogs coming into the shelter after the holiday as fireworks scare animals, causing them to run away.

“One of the main things we want to say is keep your pets at home,” said Diane Gagliano, program coordinator for Seminole County Animal Services. “If you keep them home, they’re going to be safe.”

It’s not just about keeping them home, it’s keeping them inside too.

Gagliano said pets should stay inside starting in the afternoon before neighborhood fireworks begin.

“If you’re home and they normally use the bathroom in a fenced yard, put them on a leash,” Gagliano said. “Because a dog that won’t jump a fence, will jump a fence during fireworks if they’re scared enough.”

Gagliano said even smaller pets like small dogs and cats will find the tiniest holes to squeeze through if they’re scared.

Be sure to have a current photo of your pet and also make sure they have some form of identification on as well if you are taking them outside, just in case.

Inside, there are a few things owners can do to keep pets calm as fireworks go off:

Leave the television or radio on with talking people and music, and also leave some lights on if you are going out.

Have a confined, quiet spot for them, like a crate or a closet that they can go to and feel safe.

Talk to your pet and keep them close if you’re staying home. Reassure them that it’s going to be OK.

Talk to your vet about any calming aids before July 4. There are a number of products on the market ranging from stress-relief compression shirts to CBD treats to prescription drugs, but not every treatment works for every pet.

Gagliano also says that if a pet gets out, the first stop an owner makes should be to their local shelter.

Anyone who finds a lost pet should also bring them to their local shelter so there is a central location for lost pets.

