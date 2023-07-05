Good news for Florida: Sargassum seaweed blob is shrinking and moving

13 million tons of floating seaweed, twice width of United States, headed toward Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – A giant, smelly seaweed blob that stretches thousands of miles across the Atlantic continues to shrink, increasing the chances that its impact to Florida will be less than feared.

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, a mass of seaweed stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico, shrunk in June, and the shrinkage was beyond expectation, according to scientists at the University of South Florida. It continues a trend scientists noted in May.

The concern is the belt will leave large amounts of stinky sargassum seaweed on beaches in the Caribbean, Mexico and along the east coast of Florida.

The brown seaweed, which can carry flesh-eating bacteria and make you sick, is known for its smell. As it rots, sargassum gives off a substance called hydrogen sulfide, which smells like rotten eggs.

But scientists say very little sargassum was found in the Straits of Florida and along the coast by the end of June. They believe that’s due not only to the decrease in sargassum, but also the belt’s movement westward with the prevailing currents and winds.

If this trend continues through the summer, it means Florida’s coast should see less sargassum than expected, though it will mean sargassum could end up on beaches in the eastern and western Caribbean regions.

Scientists say it is difficult to predict the timing and location of sargassum beaching events.

To read the latest research, click HERE.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells talked to one of the researchers studying the sargassum belt back in April on “Talk to Tom.” Watch that episode below.

