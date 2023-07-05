Woman sues Disney after monorail doors ‘slammed shut’ on her

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lawsuit was filed Wednesday morning after a woman claimed she had gotten stuck in the doors of Disney’s monorail at Bay Lake.

The lawsuit shows that the woman was visiting Epcot on March 24, 2023, but while she was on the monorail, the doors malfunctioned and “slammed shut” on her body.

Court records show that the woman was in “excruciating pain” while being stuck between the doors for a few minutes. About five male guests were eventually able to pry her loose, the records read.

However, the lawsuit alleges that Disney’s cast members didn’t step in to help during the incident.

Instead, Disney’s monorail captain stated over the intercom that there had been a malfunction and that the monorail would be shut down so that the system could be restarted, the lawsuit claims.

According to court records, the woman suffered permanent injury from the malfunction.

As a result, the woman accuses Disney of failing to both maintain safe operating conditions aboard the monorail and properly correct the issue once it happened. The lawsuit seeks compensation for damages over $50,000.

