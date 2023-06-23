‘Bunch of Hocus Pocus:’ Disney characters dressed as Sanderson sisters coming to ‘Not-So-Scary’

Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in Mickey's "Boo-To-You" Parade

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is giving us another reason to visit Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall.

On Friday morning, the resort shared the news that Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle will be making their debut as the Sanderson Sisters from the hit-film “Hocus Pocus” in Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Parade.

The separately ticketed event is scheduled to begin Aug. 11 and run through Nov. 1 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

Attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment including the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, trick-or-treating opportunities, photos with Disney characters, delicious menu items, the Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and the nighttime firework show, “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.”

The Disney characters dressed as the famous “Hocus Pocus” witches made their debut first on Disney Cruise Line last year before making appearances at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland’s California Adventure.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are now on sale.

