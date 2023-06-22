Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon hosts World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line team up to invite more than 650 kids from six Florida nonprofits to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park for the 14th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World was one of several locations Thursday morning that hosted the 14th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

The annual event is conducted at more than 600 aquatic centers, swim schools, water parks and swimming pools around the globe, with the overall mission of raising awareness about preventing drownings and the crucial importance of water safety.

Thursday morning, 650 students from six Florida nonprofits visited Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon to participate.

“We’ve been participating for a number of years, but this year is actually a little bit special,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World. “Our water park leaders reached out and said, ‘We want to do something that’s going to have a huge positive impact in our community.’”

Disney Cruise Line even made a splash with this year’s event, busing in many students from nonprofits located along the coast of Central Florida.

The event kicked off with a welcome ceremony from the Walt Disney World ambassadors and a surprise guest, former Olympic swimmer and 2004 silver medalist Maritza Correia McClendon.

“You know, it’s really important, especially here in Florida, we’re surrounded by water and we have to make sure everybody’s safe in and around it,” McClendon explained. “I think it’s about getting those safety lessons out there because for me it was an introduction to water safety and then it turned into a competitive Olympic career -- this is a passion of mine.”

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association to serve as a platform to help local community aquatic facilities work together to tell the important water safety story on a local and national level.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drowning is a leading cause of death among children ages 1-4. Every year in the United States there are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings, with research showing June and July are among the deadliest months.

During the swim lesson at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, groups of students were divided into two different sessions.

During each of those times, roughly 50 Disney lifeguards helped students learn basic swimming skills, including blowing bubbles or rolling over in the water and breathing.

“Our Disney lifeguards are spending time with these students talking about water safety, how to be prepared when they’re in or around water, and we hope that through these very hands-on experiences, they’re also inspired about outdoor activities, swimming or different types of jobs in recreation,” explained Ancora-Brown. “It’s just been a really great opportunity because not only are these students going to be able to pick up these skills, they’re gonna be able to use those skills all day long. They’re gonna be here all day having a good time.”

Following each of the swim lesson sessions, groups got the chance to meet either Mickey Mouse or Stitch for photos.

“It’s just really great to see them have a great time and leave here with these bright smiles -- and knowing that Disney is a part of their community,” Ancora-Brown said.

Click here to learn more about the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

