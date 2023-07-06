Daytona Beach Shores police lieutenant who jailed toddler faces 2nd investigation, report shows

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A Daytona Beach Shores police lieutenant who said he handcuffed and jailed his 3-year-old son last October for a potty-training lesson is facing another investigation, according to News 6 partner Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Michael Schoenbrod is under investigation for violating six department policies, a memo issued by Michael Fowler, Daytona Beach Shores’ director of public safety, reads.

Schoenbrod was placed on administrative leave Monday and will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.

Two former Daytona Beach Shores public safety workers told the News-Journal on the condition that their names not be used that the investigation stems partly from Schoenbrod’s appearance at a shift briefing on April 7.

Schoenbrod spoke critically of other officers who he believed were involved in reporting him to the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at that meeting, reportedly failing to treat them with respect and civility, the former employees told the outlet.

This comes after Schoenbrod and Jessica Long, a sergeant with the Daytona Beach Shores public safety department, handcuffed and jailed their son in October 2022 after they were having difficulty potty-training him, the News-Journal reported.

