Ocala police plea for help after man left at fire station dies

Man who was shot dies after being dropped off at fire station, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – Police in Ocala are pleading for help to find whoever shot a man in the chest over the weekend and left him at a fire station.

Police said Roovens Pierre, 30, was dropped off by a vehicle at Ocala Fire Rescue Station No. 1 on Saturday with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said Pierre arrived at the fire station moments after calls came in about a shooting in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 19th Court around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about either incident was asked to contact the department at 352-369-7000, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS to remain anonymous.

WE NEED INFORMATION: We are seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation regarding the shooting death of Roovens Pierre, 30. Help us bring justice to the affected parties and ensure the safety of our community. Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers today. pic.twitter.com/CZcbaeS3dY — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) July 6, 2023

