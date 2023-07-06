🌬️Top-tested portable AC units, per consumer experts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a scorcher of a summer. Global temperatures have reached its hottest ever in July, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

You’ll definitely want to make sure your AC is running as efficiently as possible. Consumer Reports reveals some simple summer DIY tips, plus which ACs score the best from its latest round of tests.

Consumer Reports used a specially designed testing chamber where the heat is cranked to 90 degrees Fahrenheit to test how fast can each air conditioner can cool the space by ten degrees.

“Most air conditioners will cool your space but the best will do it quickly and quietly,” said Chris Regan with Consumer Reports.

Performance matters when it comes to window ACs. But before you buy, it’s important to size up your space. An AC that’s too small will be underpowered and it will never keep up on those hot days.

However, if you go too large, it might cycle too quickly and not dry out the air, leaving your space a little humid.

The LG LW6023IVSM ($380) earns top scores for cooling rooms under 250-square feet in under 15 minutes. For medium-sized rooms, the Midea U-shaped MAW08V1QWT ($379) is a great option.

And for larger rooms, consider the Frigidaire Gallery GHWQ103WC1 ($465).

What about central AC?

“We have survey data from thousands of our members where we look at how reliable certain brands are and how satisfied our members are with those brands,” Regan said.

Several brands stand out in the survey for reliability and owner satisfaction, including Armstrong, Ducane, American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Lennox and Trane.

But even the best AC can struggle to keep cool when outside temps soar!

To save energy and money, Consumer Reports has some tips.

“Use the weather stripping and the foam panels that are supplied with that unit,” Regan said.

About once a month remove the filter, vacuum it gently and then wash it with soap and water. When your central AC filter needs to be replaced, the Filtrete MPR 1900 Filter ($23) fits most HVAC systems.

And, enlist the help of a ceiling fan. It allows you to raise your AC by a couple of degrees and still feel just as cool.

Wondering whether a portable air conditioner is the way to go? Consumer Reports says this type is often pricier and isn’t as efficient compared to window ACs but for some it’s the only option.

