Former Clermont cheer coach enters guilty plea for coercion of minor to produce sexual content

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vigiland D’Haiti, a former Clermont cheerleading coach arrested last year over allegations he sexually abused children who attended his gym, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court.

The guilty plea applies to count two of D’Haiti’s indictment, which states that in June 2021 he coerced a minor victim to produce a visual depiction of sexually-explicit content in violation of U.S.C. § 2251 (a) and (e) — Sexual exploitation of children.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The court accepted the plea as part of a plea agreement.

D’Haiti, 41, former co-owner of the since-shuttered Rush Allstars cheerleading gym in Clermont, was arrested at his home by Winter Garden police in March 2022 on a warrant for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on victims aged 12-15 years old, according to Clermont police.

Investigators said they found sexual pictures and video of D’Haiti abusing children who he knew through the gym, with authorities sharing their intent to see D’Haiti charged in the federal indictment with one count of possessing images and videos of children being sexually exploited, one count of production of child sexual abuse images and videos and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to the latest court document, D’Haiti’s plea to the second count was accepted by the court, he was adjudicated guilty and the court ordered a presentence investigation report.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

A Clermont-area cheerleading coach is out on a $30,000 bond after he was arrested Sunday, accused of child molestation by multiple victims, according to the Clermont Police Department.

D’Haiti is due back in court at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 for sentencing, records show.

Pending sentencing, he is to remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals, the document reads.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: