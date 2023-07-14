What’s the cost of making Merritt Island a city? New study aims to find out

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Advocates for making Merritt Island a city said it would attract new businesses, remove blight and protect miles of shoreline and wildlife areas.

Incorporation has never had a majority of support from the public, though.

Voters rejected the idea 35 years ago, and the last movement more than a decade ago didn’t even make it to the ballot. But once again, Brevard County is paying for a study to determine what making a Merritt Island a city could cost its citizens now.

“It’s time for us to try it again, maybe,” Brevard County Commissioner Tom Goodson said during a January meeting.

Chair Rita Pritchett agreed that funding the study would benefit the Merritt Island area.

In an interview Friday, commissioner John Tobia said population shifts and a potential change in public opinion warrants at least exploring the option.

Early results found the county would lose $8 million if Merritt Island became a city.

Tobia said that loss would come with a trade-off.

“There would be less services the county would need to take over,” he said. “So, in other words, (the fire department) would be run by Merritt Island. It would no longer be run by Brevard County Fire Rescue unless an agreement was struck to cover those services.”

Many people News 6 spoke to this week feared their taxes would increase, but Channing Black suggested residents wait on the results of the study.

“Jury’s still out for me, but I think best decisions are made at the local level,” the Merritt Island resident said. “Let the local citizens decide how their local government wants to run.”

When it’s done, the county will send the study to the state Legislature. If lawmakers approve it, then incorporation could be on the ballot on Election Day in 2024.

